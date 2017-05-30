Brownstown, Ind. man accused of trying to burn down Dairy Queen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brownstown, Ind. man accused of trying to burn down Dairy Queen he was fired from

Posted: Updated:
Marcus Scott Graham (Source: Jackson County Detention Center) Marcus Scott Graham (Source: Jackson County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County, Indiana, man is facing felony charges after authorities say he tried to burn down the Dairy Queen restaurant he was fired from.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened on Friday, May 26. 

Authorities say a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of the Dairy Queen near the corner of E. Commerce Street and S. Main Street in Brownstown, Indiana, after someone reported that a drunk man was there making threats. 

When authorities arrive, witnesses on the scene said that 39-year-old Marcus Graham -- a man who had recently been fired from working at the Dairy Queen -- had told them that he was going to burn down the restaurant. They said he'd also brought two Molotov cocktails in the form of vodka bottles and left them on the sidewalk. He allegedly told the witnesses that the vodka bottles contained kerosene, gasoline and motor oil.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the vodka bottles were still there when the sheriff's deputies arrived -- but Graham was not.

While deputies were searching for Graham, someone reported that a suspect wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt was trying to break into a home on Spring Street in Brownstown. Deputies responded to that area.

While deputies were there, dispatchers received another call from the Dairy Queen. The call said she wanted to order a pizza -- and from her tone and words, dispatchers became concerned that someone was there and she felt like she was in danger. The sheriff's deputies were then sent back to the Dairy Queen.

When the deputies arrived, they saw a woman in the Dairy Queen parking lot pointing toward the Circle K nearby. That's when they say they saw Graham walking, in a yellow shirt. He was then taken into custody.

Graham is charged with intimidation, arson, and two counts of possession of an explosive device.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.