Brownstown, Ind. man accused of trying to burn down Dairy Queen he was fired from

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County, Indiana, man is facing felony charges after authorities say he tried to burn down the Dairy Queen restaurant he was fired from.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened on Friday, May 26.

Authorities say a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of the Dairy Queen near the corner of E. Commerce Street and S. Main Street in Brownstown, Indiana, after someone reported that a drunk man was there making threats.

When authorities arrive, witnesses on the scene said that 39-year-old Marcus Graham -- a man who had recently been fired from working at the Dairy Queen -- had told them that he was going to burn down the restaurant. They said he'd also brought two Molotov cocktails in the form of vodka bottles and left them on the sidewalk. He allegedly told the witnesses that the vodka bottles contained kerosene, gasoline and motor oil.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the vodka bottles were still there when the sheriff's deputies arrived -- but Graham was not.

While deputies were searching for Graham, someone reported that a suspect wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt was trying to break into a home on Spring Street in Brownstown. Deputies responded to that area.

While deputies were there, dispatchers received another call from the Dairy Queen. The call said she wanted to order a pizza -- and from her tone and words, dispatchers became concerned that someone was there and she felt like she was in danger. The sheriff's deputies were then sent back to the Dairy Queen.

When the deputies arrived, they saw a woman in the Dairy Queen parking lot pointing toward the Circle K nearby. That's when they say they saw Graham walking, in a yellow shirt. He was then taken into custody.

Graham is charged with intimidation, arson, and two counts of possession of an explosive device.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

