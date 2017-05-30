OWNERS: Museum at Muhammad Ali's childhood home may close perman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

OWNERS: Museum at Muhammad Ali's childhood home may close permanently



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of a museum located at the childhood home of boxing legend Muhammad Ali may have to shut the museum down due to a lack of funding, according to a news release.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

"Our goal has always been to allow the Museum to be available for touring to the maximum number of people, and that is why we have kept admission fees so low," Bochetto and Weiss said in a joint statement.

Current fees are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. 

According to the news release, the museum, which is located in the Chickasaw neighborhood, has had more than 10,000 visitors since it opened a year ago.

The owners blame marketing and advertising costs, as well as a commitment from the city of Louisville that they describe as merely "nominal."

"We are now forced to consider all options regarding the future of the Museum," Bochetto said in a statement. "We hope an opportunity presents itself to keep this magnificent shrine open in Louisville, but we are determined to share this wonderful Museum with the maximum number of people, not matter what it takes."

The museum is located at 3302 Grand Avenue, near Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

