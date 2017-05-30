Law enforcement officers walk to support Special Olympics Kentuc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Law enforcement officers walk to support Special Olympics Kentucky

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement officers laced up their shoes to help local athletes.

The "Law Enforcement for Special Olympics Kentucky" walk was held Tuesday morning.

The walk started in Jefferson Square and ended with lunch at Joe's Crab Shack in downtown Louisville.

Law enforcement officers with Louisville Metro Police and Metro Corrections, members of the River City FOP, Special Olympics athletes and their families laced up for the event.

Organizers and participants are helping to raise money for more than 8,000 athletes.

"That's why we wear the badge, that's why we put the uniform on. We help others out in the community, the ones that can't help themselves," said Jami Benner.

This is the 31st year for the walk.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

