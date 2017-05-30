Several arrests made during Indy 500 celebrations - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several arrests made during Indy 500 celebrations

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were arrested during this weekend's Indy 500 celebrations.

Police say nearly 200 people were either cited or arrested between Friday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is down from the 500 arrested last year.

About 150 citations were handed out for illegal possession or consumption of alcohol -- about 50 were for drug related charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

