New Hampshire police department issues annoyed press release after marijuana arrest

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

(Hampstead, N.H., Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Hampstead, N.H., Police Department shows a mug shot of Selket Taylor.

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement with an odd mug shot after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.

Hampstead police said in a release Monday, "as a public service announcement - it is illegal to possess recreational marijuana in New Hampshire, even if you only 'smoke it in Massachusetts.'"

A local affiliate reported that the announcement came after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor, who was pulled over for using his cellphone while driving.

Police say they arrested Taylor after they saw he had a bag of marijuana in a cup holder.

Taylor has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, transporting a controlled drug in a motor vehicle and use of an electronic mobile device. In his arrest photo, Taylor is sticking out his tongue while his eyes are closed and arms are crossed.

No information on an attorney for Taylor could be located.

Recreational use and possession of small amounts of marijuana were legalized in Massachusetts last year.

