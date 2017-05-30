Authorities identify man shot to death in Parkland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man shot to death in Parkland neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot in the back in the Parkland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police detectives tell WDRB the man was shot about 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Isaac Alley. That's very close to 28th Street and Dumesnil Street. He died an hour later at University Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Douglas Spencer.

Homicide detectives are searching for suspects. They are talking to neighbors, and hope surveillance cameras in the area will give them more information.

