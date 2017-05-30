'Louder Than Life' festival announces 2017 lineup - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Louder Than Life' festival announces 2017 lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louder Than Life festival promises an event filled with bourbon, music and gourmet man food.

This year's event is set for Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, at Champions Park, near the corner of River Road and Edith Road.

Event organizers released the official lineup for the rock festival Tuesday. According to the Louder Than Life website, those bands are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 30th:
Ozzy Osbourne with Zakk Wylde
Rob Zombie
Five Finger Death Punch
Mastodon
Halestorm
Gojira
Eagles of Death Metal
Of Mice & Men
Hollywood Undead
Sleeping with Sirens
Steel Panther
Starset

We Came As Romans

Miss May I
While She Sleeps
Fire from the Gods
He is Legend
Ded
Through Fire
Palisades

Sunday, October 1st:
Prophets of Rage
Incubus
Rise Against
Stone Sour

The Pretty Reckless
In This Moment
Thrice
Falling in Reverse
Nothing More
Beartooth

Lacuna Coil
Radkey
Bleeker

Greta Van Fleet
‘68
Badflower

Black Map
Biters

