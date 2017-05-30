Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller to play at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An R&B star is coming home to play a concert at the KFC Yum! Center.

According to the KFC Yum! Center's official Twitter account, Bryson Tiller will play at the center on Sept. 16. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Louisville's own Bryson Tiller will set it off at KFC Yum! Center Sept. 16th! Tix start at $39.50 - on sale Friday at 10AM! pic.twitter.com/AdhWSENb1G — KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) May 30, 2017

WDRB News spoke with Tiller by phone back in December, when he told us about his Louisville roots.

"I grew up, like, in the south side of Louisville, with my grandma and my younger brother," Tiller recalled. "My mom passed when I was like four years old, so she took care of us. I was kind of nerd, per se, in high school, and didn't really talk to anybody. I kind of spent a lot of time in the house. I didn't really go anywhere, really. I was playing my video games, 24/7. And in late high school -- I think 10th grade, maybe, actually -- I found a new hobby, which was recording music. And I kind of stopped playing video games as much and started recording music."

Tiller says he carried that love of music into adulthood, when he worked for both UPS and Papa John's, trying to support his daughter, while loving in the Arbor Pointe apartment complex near Taylorsville Road and Stony Brook Drive. He said his push toward a musical career was part of an effort to provide a better life for his daughter -- but it was a huge step of faith.

"There are some people that didn't want me to record in their studio when I was living in Louisville, or didn't want to give me studio time, or give me beats, so I had to go out there and get it on my own," he said. "That's also what I mean by believing in yourself. Like, okay, if somebody's not gonna help you, then just go do it on your own. I've got my own studio equipment and set it up in my crib and started recording every day."

He says he looked up to -- and drew inspiration from -- local legends like Muhammad Ali, Jennifer Lawrence and John Schnatter as he pursued his own success story.

Today, he says he looks on Louisville with fondness -- particularly memories of Thunder Over Louisville, riding TARC and driving from Louisville to Lexington -- a memory he alludes to in one of his songs.

