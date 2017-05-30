LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

22 year old Anton Brown was killed and three others were injured when shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Conrad said 32 officers were on patrol around the bridge in expectation of a large crowd. The normal patrol for the area is just four officers.

And despite that police presence, the suspects remained insistent on violence.

"Right now, evil is winning," Conrad said.

Maj. Joshua Judah said the incident stemmed from a Memorial Day pool party near the University of Louisville. About 500 people spilled out from the party across Fourth Street and were blocking traffic. Businesses called to complain because their customers couldn't get inside.

Judah said the crowd was committed to "staying together and partying," and their destination was Waterfront Park.

The party was reportedly organized very quickly on social media, and the Real-Time Crime Center notified officers in the area of where that crowd of hundreds of people was headed. At that point, they decided to dispatch extra officers to Waterfront Park.

Between 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., there were some small scuffles and disorder, but they were being handled, Maj. Eric Johnson said. At some point, the access to the Big Four Bridge was blocked on the Louisville side.

Officers were able to push the crowd out of the area, but around 9:15 p.m., a fight broke out that led to a foot chase. That is when the shooting happened. Johnson said there were about 20 officers within 75 yards of the suspects when the shooting happened.

"In the 25-year history of (Waterfront Park), there has never been a homicide that occurred there," Johnson said.

The man who died after the shooting was found by officers laying at the foot of the walking path to the Big Four Bridge. 

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident Monday night, but neither of them were connected to the shooting, police said.

Lt. Emily McKinley said that despite the number of people in the area, police still need help solving these cases. She said even the victims refuse to divulge information about their assailants.

"This no-snitch mentality is killing us all," McKinley said. "Don’t let your fear overpower your humanity and your will to do what is right.”

Related Stories:

Man shot near Big Four Bridge on Memorial Day identified

POLICE: Two arrested amid chaos near Louisville's Big Four Bridge Monday night

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.