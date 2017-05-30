LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Conrad said it was a similar scene to the mob of hundreds of teenagers that gathered in the area in March of 2014.

He said 32 officers were on patrol around the bridge in expectation of a large crowd. The normal patrol for the area is just four officers.

And despite that police presence, the suspects remained insistent on violence.

"Right now, evil is winning," Conrad said.

Maj. Joshua Judah said the incident stemmed from a Memorial Day pool party near the University of Louisville. About 500 people spilled out from the party across Fourth Street and were blocking traffic. Businesses called to complain because their customers couldn't get inside.

Judah said the crowd was committed to "staying together and partying," and their destination was Waterfront Park.

The party was reportedly organized very quickly on social media, and the Real-Time Crime Center notified officers in the area of where that crowd of hundreds of people was headed. At that point, they decided to dispatch extra officers to Waterfront Park.

Between 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., there were some small scuffles and disorder, but they were being handled, Maj. Eric Johnson said. At some point, the access to the Big Four Bridge was blocked on the Louisville side.

Officers were able to push the crowd out of the area, but around 9:15 p.m., a fight broke out that led to a foot chase. That is when the shooting happened. Johnson said there were about 20 officers within 75 yards of the suspects when the shooting happened.

"In the 25-year history of (Waterfront Park), there has never been a homicide that occurred there," Johnson said.

The man who died after the shooting was found by officers laying at the foot of the walking path to the Big Four Bridge.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident Monday night, but neither of them were connected to the shooting, police said.

Lt. Emily McKinley said that despite the number of people in the area, police still need help solving these cases. She said even the victims refuse to divulge information about their assailants.

"This-no-snitch mentality is killing us all," McKinley said. "Don’t let your fear overpower your humanity and your will to do what is right.”

