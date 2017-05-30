Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a sunny day, but there were no kids playing outside of Rainbows End Child Care in Corydon. The staff is still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Police said James Anderson, a known convicted killer in the community, showed up at the southern Indiana daycare and exposed himself to a 5-year-old girl.

"The whole situation is unfortunate, surprising and shocking." said Dan Lowe, President of Blue River Services Inc., the non-profit which operates the daycare.

Prosecutor Otto Schalk said Anderson took a picture of the 5-year-old girl and after he flashed his privates, asked her to do the same.

"She declined," Schalk said.

Officers in Harrison County know Anderson as a flasher because the 55-year-old has been in jail twice before on similar crimes. In 2014, Anderson was caught fondling himself in public, resulting in one year in jail. In 2015, he was accused of public nudity and received the same sentence.

Officials said his murder conviction dates back to Illinois in the 1980s and resulted in a 30-year prison sentence.

"I don't know what motivation one has to expose themselves -- especially to a daycare -- but if you are wanting to go to prison for a long time, that's a sure fire way to do it," Schalk said.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor upped the charges against Anderson for the May 17 incident from a misdemeanor to felony sex crimes involving a child. He's facing 12 more years in prison if convicted.

"I really wasn't surprised because I knew he'd been in trouble in the past," said Marilyn Colin, Anderson's neighbor.

But Colin has welcomed Anderson into her home and said he never caused trouble.

"He'd always come around my kids, help me around the yard," Colin said. "He's come over and asked for food. He's came around and helped me with my cars. I've never had any problem with him."

Anderson's roommate didn't want to talk on camera, but said he took off before police came looking at his Walnut Street home. He ducked out in a neighbor's house and was eventually arrested.

That 5-year-old girl had to pick his photo out of a lineup.

"It's disgusting," Schalk said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.