Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.More >>
The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.More >>
TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.More >>
The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...More >>
Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.More >>
Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.More >>
