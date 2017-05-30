Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Posted: Updated:

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a sunny day, but there were no kids playing outside of Rainbows End Child Care in Corydon. The staff is still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there. 

Police said James Anderson, a known convicted killer in the community, showed up at the southern Indiana daycare and exposed himself to a 5-year-old girl. 

"The whole situation is unfortunate, surprising and shocking." said Dan Lowe, President of Blue River Services Inc., the non-profit which operates the daycare.

Prosecutor Otto Schalk said Anderson took a picture of the 5-year-old girl and after he flashed his privates, asked her to do the same.

"She declined," Schalk said. 

Officers in Harrison County know Anderson as a flasher because the 55-year-old has been in jail twice before on similar crimes. In 2014, Anderson was caught fondling himself in public, resulting in one year in jail. In 2015, he was accused of public nudity and received the same sentence. 

Officials said his murder conviction dates back to Illinois in the 1980s and resulted in a 30-year prison sentence. 

"I don't know what motivation one has to expose themselves -- especially to a daycare -- but if you are wanting to go to prison for a long time, that's a sure fire way to do it," Schalk said.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor upped the charges against Anderson for the May 17 incident from a misdemeanor to felony sex crimes involving a child. He's facing 12 more years in prison if convicted. 

"I really wasn't surprised because I knew he'd been in trouble in the past," said Marilyn Colin, Anderson's neighbor. 

But Colin has welcomed Anderson into her home and said he never caused trouble. 

"He'd always come around my kids, help me around the yard," Colin said. "He's come over and asked for food. He's came around and helped me with my cars. I've never had any problem with him."

Anderson's roommate didn't want to talk on camera, but said he took off before police came looking at his Walnut Street home. He ducked out in a neighbor's house and was eventually arrested. 

That 5-year-old girl had to pick his photo out of a lineup. 

"It's disgusting," Schalk said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

