No confidence for Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections officers who voted overwhelmingly decided they lack confidence in Director Mark Bolton.

87% of the FOP members who voted on Tuesday said they have no confidence in Bolton, a result that follows months of controversy in Louisville's jail.

No-confidence votes are largely ceremonial and do not bring about direct change.

“It's kind of a cap to [these issues],” Louisville FOP Lodge 77 President Tracy Dotson said. “We've had enough. We need to send a message and then it becomes a bigger issue.”

Here is the full ballot:

1. Do you believe that officers and inmates are currently in a safe environment at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections?

Yes: 11 percent

No.: 89 percent

2. Do you believe that there is sufficient staff to manage the working environment and complete necessary job tasks at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections?

Yes: 7 percent

No. 93 percent

3. Do you believe that Mark Bolton puts the safety and health of his staff as a top priority by implementing safety protocols and equipment?

Yes: 12 percent

No: 88 percent

4. Do you believe that Mark Bolton follows the Collective Bargaining Agreement and its terms as negotiated between the Fraternal Order of Police and Metro Government?

Yes: 12 percent

No: 88 percent

5. Do you believe that Mark Bolton is an effective leader of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections?

Yes: 12 percent

No: 88 percent

6. Overall, as an employee of Louisville Metro Corrections, do you have confidence in the leadership of Mark Bolton?

Yes: 13 percent

No: 87 percent

When the union first announced it would holding a no-confidence vote, jail spokesman Steve Durham released the following statement.

“Director Bolton and his team are resolute in responding in a transparent fashion with both the internal and external environment as it relates to public safety on those challenges that are under our direct control and the majority of which require stakeholder participation. Director Bolton and his team look forward to meeting the challenges ahead."

The vote also comes in the wake of a pending audit to determine how much money the overcrowded jail is costing taxpayers. In recent weeks, Metro Corrections has housed as many as 2,500, which is about 700 over capacity.

Dotson won't say how many officers voted.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

