Rubbertown plant could soon get its wish of eased pollutant restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A move allowing a Rubbertown plant to release more pollution into the air appears to be all but a done deal.

Members of Louisville Air Pollution Control District met with Metro Council members Tuesday night about a request by American Synthetic Rubber.

The company wants the district to significantly raise the amount of cancer-causing Butadiene it's allowed to release. Nearby residents have packed recent hearings about the request, but the company says it's significantly reduced its emissions and it follows all safety regulations.

And the Pollution Control District said as long as American Synthetic Rubber is following proper procedures, the request must be granted.

Councilwoman Jessica Green is not happy.

"I think that it is a horrible message for us to send to a company to say, 'Well, hey, we're going to go ahead and loosen it up and tighten it up, and hope that you can meet this lucent amount," Green said. "Because, so far, they haven't even met the lucent amount that they're actually asking for."

Green says it's a case of "environmental racism" and claims this wouldn't even be an issue if American Synthetic Rubber was located in the east end.

She said she is happy that at least there are plans to install an air monitor at the plant later this year.

