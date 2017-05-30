Omni Hotel construction workers return to work but continue fight for higher pay

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The fight over wages at the Omni Hotel project was front and center before the Metro Council labor committee Tuesday night.

Attorney David Suetholz, who is advising the workers, and Jim Smith, the attorney for the general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, spoke to the committee.

“Workers are installing drywall,” Suetholz said. “Just floors below them, people are doing the exact same thing, and there is a $17 an hour wage difference.”

About 100 workers walked off the job last Wednesday, saying they were unfairly being paid different rates on different floors.

Brasfield & Gorrie said the first three floors of the hotel use a different contractor than the fourth floor and up. Smith said the work on the lower levels is more complicated and requires a higher level of skill.

The company said it does not control what contractors or subcontractors pay, as long as they follow the wage requirements in the agreements.

“What rates might be paid was not in any way dictated by anything other than the contractor itself,” Smith said.

The general contractor is suggesting workers bring up any issues directly to their employer, something the workers say they have already tried.

“These are immigrant workers, and I’m very proud that they enjoyed our rights," Suetholz said. "They believed in the rule of law in our country and stood up for themselves."

Brasfield & Gorrie is fighting back against claims that it is discriminating against Latino workers, saying it meets all diversity requirements on the project.

“Those quotas are responded to on a monthly basis, and all of those quotas have been met, and we’re proud of that fact,” Smith said.

