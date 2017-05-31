Kathy Griffin apologizes for photo shoot with bloodied Trump mask, says she 'went too far'

For the original FOX NEWS story, CLICK HERE.
(FOX NEWS) -- Kathy Griffin admitted Tuesday she "went too far" on her latest photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields in which she is holding a bloodied mask of President Trump.
The gory photo first published in TMZ from Griffin's photo session with the famed Shields, known for his shocking pictures.
In a Twitter post late Tuesday, Griffin said the image "is too disturbing," and that "it wasn't funny."
"I understand how it offends people," she said, adding "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career."
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
According to the gossip site, Griffin joked with Shields on set they would need to move to Mexico after the photos were released or fear imprisonment. In her Twitter post on Tuesday, Griffin said she was going to "take down the image."
"I went too far and I was wrong," she said.
President Trump reacted to Griffin's image with a tweet of his own:
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
People took to Twitter to express their disdain for the photo shoot.
She is one disgusting human being! I hope she is shunned forever......— Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) May 30, 2017
Great non volient message from the peaceful liberals NOT— Roy B (@Roy1911_45) May 30, 2017
Sick— CHARTER (@TrueCharter) May 30, 2017
Not funny at all @kathygriffin This photo show how low you will go to try to stay relevant. This is sick and offensive on so many levels! ??— ????Elizabeth?????? (@Dill_Bryces_Mom) May 30, 2017
