Clint Eastwood celebrates 87th birthday on Wednesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Film icon Clint Eastwood is celebrating his 87th birthday on Wednesday.

The actor, producer and director was born on May 31, 1930 in San Francisco.

Eastwood achieved early success with his appearance in the television series "Rawhide" from 1959 to 1965.

He scored further success as an actor and director with a series of acclaimed films including "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "Play Misty for Me" and "Dirty Harry."

During his legendary career, Eastwood has received four Oscars as producer and director of the movies "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby."

