Tips for water safety ahead of summer swim season

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Drowning is a leading cause of death for kids one and four. It can happen in just seconds, even in shallow water. Norton Children's Hospital and the YMCA of Greater Louisville share some tips on safe swimming.

Sharon Rengers with Norton Children's Hospital Prevention and Wellness says the majority of drowning deaths happen when there's either little or no supervision. The kids have either wandered off or just go off to do their thing, and everyone thinks someone else has their eyes on them and they don't.

She says all kids who can't swim should be in life jackets, not arm floaties or swimming rings. Everyone in a lake or other body of water should always wear a life jacket.

Making sure life jackets fit is also important. Check the manufacturer's label to ensure that the life jacket is a proper fit for your size and weight. To make sure the jacket is properly fastened, hold your arms straight up over your head, ask a friend to grasp the tops of the arm openings and gently pull up. Make sure there is no excess room above the openings and that the jacket does not ride up over your chin or face

When swimming in natural bodies of water, always wear a life jacket. Jump into water feet first because you can't always tell how deep the water is or if there are rocks. Keep an eye out for boats and other water craft because they might not see you

If you get pulled into a strong current, don’t fight it. Call for help, but remain calm. Try to swim diagonally toward the shoreline with the current. If you end up floating with the current, float on your back with your feet first (prevent hitting head on a rock or other object.

If you see someone struggling in the water, Steve Tarver with the YMCA of Greater Louisville says swimming to rescue someone drowning should be the last resort. This is because a drowning person is violent and may pose danger to the rescuer.

Ensure that you are in a safe position and cannot be pulled in by the victim; lying flat on the floor and stretch your hand towards the victim. If you cannot reach the victim, use a tree branch, towel, or pool noodle and taking care not to hit him or her, extend it towards him and after he/she grasps it. However, if you have to swim out to rescue a drowning person, carry a towel with you or any object that the victim can hold on to as you tow him to safety ensuring that you are at a safe distance from him.

