Beer and fun on tap for the 12th Annual Fest of Ale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12th Annual Fest of Ale happens on Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. The second annual event is at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.

Thousands of fun loving beer drinking folks from Southern Indiana and Louisville gather annually, rain or shine to sample beers from around the world, socialize with friends, and raise funds for a good cause.

This event features 250 craft and import ales to sample.

Guests are invited to bring folding chairs and kick back for a few hours among friends.

Live Music with Hot Brown Smackdown and PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate on the day of the event.

Advance tickets are available at Keg Liquors, at 617 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy. in Clarksville or at 4304 Charlestown Rd. in New Albany.

Last year, the event raised more than $16,000 for area kids.

