JCPS fires Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Ken Stites, who has been the principal at Norton since 2005, was terminated from Jefferson County Public Schools for "conduct unbecoming of a principal, inefficiency, insubordination and neglect of duty," according to a copy of a disciplinary letter dated May 26 obtained by WDRB through an open records request.

Allison Martin, a spokesman for JCPS, said Stites was suspended of his duties last week.

"He was notified of his termination recommendation this morning," she said, adding that a copy of his actual termination letter was not immediately available because Stites has 10 days to appeal the district's decision.

Stites could not be reached for immediate comment. His attorney told WDRB News on Wednesday that Stites is innocent of all charges and will appeal the district's termination to the Kentucky Department of Education.

In addition, Stites refused to sign the document on advice of his attorney and at the bottom of the form, there is a footnote stating that in Stites' assertion that "his conduct was not willful because he did not understand district rules and state law regarding (redacted) requirements, his conduct must also be considered incompetent. A principal simply cannot be ignorant of these basic rules regarding (redacted)."

It is unclear from the district's documents which rules and state law Stites is alleged to have violated.

Martin said Norton's assistant principal, Emily Iliff, will be in charge for the interim.

The disciplinary letter given to Stites last week states two reasons for the action, one of which was heavily redacted by the district.

It indicates that Stites "violated a state law, JCPS and Kentucky Department of Education policies, as well as the Kentucky Code of Professional Ethics." It adds that Stites' actions were "inefficient as he caused the district to spend vast amounts of unnecessary resources and time to uncover the truth."

The second reason discussion that took place at site-based council meeting held at Norton Elementary earlier this year involving the elimination of a staffing position.

At a Jan. 31 SBDM meeting, it was announced that staff reduction for the 2017-18 year would include the school’s goal clarity coach. According to the school’s website, Renae Mullens-May is Norton’s goal clarity coach.

According to minutes from the Jan. 31 meeting, some JCPS schools cut the goal clarity coach position last year, but Norton opted to keep the position with the school picking up a percentage of that salary (instead of the district).

During a Feb. 28 meeting, the SBDM minutes indicate that Stites recommended the council eliminate the goal clarity coach position for two reasons, one because of the add-on budget reduction by the board. The second reason was initially unknown because it was later redacted from the minutes by someone at the district.

Martin told WDRB on Wednesday that there was an error made in the administrative process of correcting the minutes.

"The minutes should have been revised and approved by the SBDM," she said. "The redactions were made because comments in the meeting violated SBDM policy of discussing positions – not people. The un-redacted minutes have been posted online."

According to the May 26 disciplinary letter, "by recommending that the SBDM council eliminate the position of goal clarity coach for the 2017-2018 school year and supporting that recommendation with statements regarding the performance of the person in the position, Stites engaged in conduct unbecoming (of) a principal."

However, two teachers who are members of Norton's SBDM told WDRB News on Tuesday that Stites never spoke about the performance of an individual person, only about the position.

"He never said anything bad about anyone -- it was about the position," said Carla McCabe, a third grade teacher who serves on the council. "He recommended to eliminate the position because our projected kindergarten enrollment is down for next year."

Sharon George, another teacher on the site-based council, also told WDRB News that she didn't recall Stites saying anything about the person in the position.

McCabe and George said they were never questioned by the district or an investigator about the Feb. 28 meeting that is in question.

In a letter sent to the Norton Elementary School staff on Wednesday, JCPS assistant superintendent Joe Leffert informed them that "Mr. Stites will not be returning as principal of Norton Elementary next school year. I will be working with your site-based-decision making council to ensure a principal is in place to continue the tradition of academic excellence at Norton."

A similar letter was sent to parents.

Norton Elementary is one of the district's highest performing schools and was recently asked to submit an application to be recognized as part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program later this fall, which recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Under state law, any certified public school employee who is terminated, suspended without pay or publicly reprimanded has the right to appeal the superintendent's decision to a tribunal. The panel consists of an active or retired teacher, an administrator and a lay person -- none of whom reside in the county involved in the dispute.

During a tribunal hearing, both sides subpoena witnesses to testify and who are subject to cross-examination by the other side. Each side also introduces exhibits to prove their case.

The tribunal panel then has five days to render a decision with a majority vote. The decision is binding and may be appealed to circuit court by either party.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Antoinette Konz can be reached at 585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.



