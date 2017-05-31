RECALL: Kroger recalls dessert cups after one customer gets sick - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RECALL: Kroger recalls dessert cups after one customer gets sick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is recalling dessert cups that come in packs of six.

The grocery chain says the sponge cakes may contain milk, and anyone who has a milk allergy could have a severe reaction to eating them.

Although milk is listed in the "Ingredients" section on each item, milk isn't included in the "Contains" statement.

At least one customer has gotten sick.

If you bought the dessert cups, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

