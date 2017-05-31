Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who admitted to leaving her newborn in a bathroom trash can in a Louisville Kohl's store -- a newborn who was later found dead -- has learned she'll serve time on probation.

Jessica Price will spend five years on probation. If she violates that probation, she'll go to jail for 10.

Price was emotional in court Wednesday morning.

Court documents show the now-32-year-old was working at Kohl's on Standiford Plaza Drive in Aug. 2013 when she gave birth to a baby girl in the bathroom.

Price admitted to leaving the child in the trash can.

Police say she then left the store, and returned two hours later when police were called.

Investigators say the baby was born full-term and healthy -- and that the death was the result of an intentional act.

On Wednesday, Price's family members watched as the sentence was handed down. Price's attorney told the court this is her first-ever conviction, and read a statement she prepared for the judge -- a statement in which she admitted that she "made mistakes."

"As horrible a result as this is, I believe that nothing like this will ever happen again," said Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens.

Prosecutors showed a photo of the child in court, and asked Judge Stevens to send Price to prison. Instead, Price will be placed on high supervision during her probated sentence, and is subject to random drug testing.

