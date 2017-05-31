Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Bryson Tiller shares about his favorite memories from Louisville -- and discusses some of his hometown role models...

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who admitted to leaving her newborn in a bathroom trash can in a Louisville Kohl's store -- a newborn who was later found dead -- has learned she'll serve time on probation.

Jessica Price will spend five years on probation. If she violates that probation, she'll go to jail for 10.

Price was emotional in court Wednesday morning.

Court documents show the now-32-year-old was working at Kohl's on Standiford Plaza Drive in Aug. 2013 when she gave birth to a baby girl in the bathroom.

Price admitted to leaving the child in the trash can.

Police say she then left the store, and returned two hours later when police were called.

Investigators say the baby was born full-term and healthy -- and that the death was the result of an intentional act.

On Wednesday, Price's family members watched as the sentence was handed down. Price's attorney told the court this is her first-ever conviction, and read a statement she prepared for the judge -- a statement in which she admitted that she "made mistakes."

"As horrible a result as this is, I believe that nothing like this will ever happen again," said Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens.

Prosecutors showed a photo of the child in court, and asked Judge Stevens to send Price to prison. Instead, Price will be placed on high supervision during her probated sentence, and is subject to random drug testing.

