President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State Building

Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trial

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to facts

If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digs

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.

Kathy Griffin is sorry for her video, but still taking heat

NBC is launching its new newsmagazine with Megyn Kelly this week, and already there's a cliffhanger.

The Philippine military says it has cleared most of a southern city after militants laid siege to it last week but the death toll has risen to 129 with 89 extremists among the dead.

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

Afghan officials say a heavy explosion has caused casualties and damage in the diplomatic area of the capital Kabul; at least 50 people are dead or wounded.

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.

Scott Pelley is out as anchor of the 'CBS Evening News.'.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Tony Moreno learned his fate Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him in February of murder and risk of injury to a child.

Police say the 23-year-old Moreno threw his son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off, but survived. He testified during his trial that he accidentally dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him.

Court records show Moreno's relationship with the boy's mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden's death. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

