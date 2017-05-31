Man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Tony Moreno learned his fate Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him in February of murder and risk of injury to a child.

Police say the 23-year-old Moreno threw his son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off, but survived. He testified during his trial that he accidentally dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him.

Court records show Moreno's relationship with the boy's mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden's death. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

