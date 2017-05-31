Man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
Tony Moreno learned his fate Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him in February of murder and risk of injury to a child.
Police say the 23-year-old Moreno threw his son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off, but survived. He testified during his trial that he accidentally dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him.
Court records show Moreno's relationship with the boy's mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden's death. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.
Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:53:40 GMT
Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.More >>
