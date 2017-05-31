RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story contains information that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- La Grange Police say they have arrested a man accused of giving drugs to teenage girls, before raping and sodomizing them, but the man's son says it's not true.

In a jailhouse interview 18-year-old Tristen Kasey told WDRB News his family is being targeted by police

"I know my dad, and I know he wouldn't do that," Kasey said. "And my life is completely freaking ruined over this."

According to an arrest warrant, the investigation began in late April, when police arrested 47-year-old Stephen Kasey and Tristen Kasey.

Police say they received reports of underage drinking and drug usage the Kaseys' home in Oldham County.

According to a warrant, detectives watching the home, "observed several juveniles entering and leaving" the home, "at all hours of the day and night." One juvenile -- a runaway -- told police that she had been given several drugs, including methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and alcohol -- and that Stephen Kasey had even helped her hide in the attic of the home on one occasion when police had been looking for her.

Police say her story was verified when she was later screened for drugs at an area hospital.

Police went to the home and arrested both Stephen Kasey and Tristen Kasey, charging them both with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and custodial interference. Stephen Kasey was also charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and driving with a suspended operator's license. Tristen Kasey was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they also executed a search warrant at the Kaseys' home on Cedar Springs Parkway in La Grange on April 28.

From that point in, the story turns much darker.

At that time, police say Tristen Kasey told officers that his father would trade methamphetamine for sex with underage girls -- and even went as far as to provide officers with a list of girls' names and ages.

"Tristen also said that his father possessed photos of the girls and said that his father told him about the encounters, and how he even took the virginity of some of the girls," an arrest warrant states.

Tristen claims he never said that to police.

"I hope the truth comes out, because neither me nor my dad deserves to be in here," he said. "I don't care what they say. He did not do that whatsoever."

In the arrest warrant, police outline the circumstances surrounding three alleged victims of Stephen Kasey.

16-year-old victim

Police say that on May 9, they spoke with one of the girls, who said she encountered Stephen Kasey when she was 16 years old. She said she already knew Tristen Kasey, who later introduced her to his father, Stephen.

"She visited and stayed at the Kasey home, where she consumed drugs and alcohol provided by Tristen and Steve, when she was 16 years old," the arrest warrant states. "She admitted to snorting methamphetamine with Steve and began to visit him frequently.

Police say she told them that on Jan. 10, she went to the home thinking that both Tristen and Stephen Kasey were there, but Tristen was not. According to the warrant, Stephen Kasey brought her down to his bedroom in the basement and they snorted methamphetamine together.

At that point, she allegedly told Stephen Kasey that she had to leave -- that a friend was there to pick her up -- but Stephen Kasey tried to stop her.

"Steve told her that she was not leaving and to just tell the friend to come party with them," the arrest report states.

At that point, the girl says she told Stephen Kasey that she needed to use the restroom.

"After walking up the stairs and entering the bathroom, she decided she was going to run from the bathroom and out of the home," the arrest report states. "When she opened the door, Steve was standing in the doorway. As she went to leave, he grabbed her arm and spun her around, causing her to fall down the stairs."

Police say that at the bottom of the steps, her head hit the wall with such force that it made an indentation in the drywall. According to the warrant, police were able to corroborate this portion of the story when they found the indentation themselves.

"At this point, she said that Steve came down the stairs and carried her to his bed, where he threw her face down," police wrote.

Police say Stephen Kasey then lit three cigarettes, pulled her pants down, then burned her with the cigarettes several times, from the lower back down to her lower legs.

Afterward, police say he raped her. Police say she was screaming and tried to stop him, but he told her that if she didn't stop resisting, the "burning would continue."

When it was over, police say he left her lying on the bed.

14-year-old victim

Police say they spoke with another alleged victim of Stephen Kasey's -- a 16-year-old who says she was 14 years old when she encountered the suspect.

According to the warrant, she met Stephen Kasey in 2015, while visiting Tristen Kasey at his home. During that time, she and others snorted methamphetamine with Stephen Kasey.

Later, police say Stephen Kasey began sending her text messages asking her to come over to the home.

"By then, she was addicted to the drug, and Steve would allow her to use methamphetamine as much as she wanted as long as she stayed there," the arrest warrant states.

The girl went on to tell police that in Jan. 2016, she was with Stephen Kasey at the Woodcreek Apartments in La Grange, when he began asking her to kiss him and have sex with him.

Police say she initially said no, but he persisted, "and she knew that if she wanted to continue to receive free drugs, she felt obligated."

From then on, police say they had sex on various occasions.

"Around this time, she said that Steve seemed to be in love with her," police wrote in the arrest warrant, adding that, "he would use methamphetamine as a bargaining chip for sex and sexual favors from her."

Behind bars

Police say that, in a telephone call recorded from the jail, Stephen Kasey asked his son to destroy social media evidence related to the two girls.

Tristen agreed to do it, which is why he too is in jail.

"And just for me saying it on the phone and it being recorded, I'm put in here for tampering with physical evidence even though I didn't even do it," he said. "I mean if I would have gotten on it and deleted something important to the case, I could understand it."

But Tristan claims the real reason he's locked up is because he wouldn't help a detective with a meth bust.

"I won't help him bust a drug dealer. That's all this is over. Since I didn't, everything's went to hell. He's just straight up thrown everything he could at us," he said. " I would tell just to get out of all this trouble. I'd tell on the dealer."

According to the arrest report, a runaway informed police of a third victim, but officers have been unable to contact her.

Stephen Kasey is now facing a slew of charges, including two counts of rape, kidnapping, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, selling a controlled substance to a minor, distribution of obscene matter to minors, tampering with physical evidence, intimidating a participant in the legal process and sodomy.

Both Stephen and Tristen Kasey are being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Police say they believe there may be more victims. If anyone has any information about this case -- or had encounters with Kasey -- they are asked to call the La Grange Police Department at (502) 225-0444, or the anonymous tip line at (502) 873-8945.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.