CRAWFORD | Long live the headgear: Corso signs multi-year ESPN extension

The University of Louisville football team has announced kickoff and TV information for its first three football games of the upcoming season, including the opener against Purdue being televised by FOX nationally.More >>
The University of Louisville football team has announced kickoff and TV information for its first three football games of the upcoming season, including the opener against Purdue being televised by FOX nationally.More >>
Lee Corso is 81, but isn't going anywhere. On Wednesday ESPN announced the former Louisville and Indiana coach had signed a multi-year extension with the network's College GameDay football program.More >>
Lee Corso is 81, but isn't going anywhere. On Wednesday ESPN announced the former Louisville and Indiana coach had signed a multi-year extension with the network's College GameDay football program.More >>
With his team heading into the NCAA Tournament having lost four of its past five, University of Louisville coach Dan McDonnell says it needs to do the little things to get back on the right side of the "fine line between winning and losing."More >>
With his team heading into the NCAA Tournament having lost four of its past five, University of Louisville coach Dan McDonnell says it needs to do the little things to get back on the right side of the "fine line between winning and losing."More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.More >>
After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.More >>
After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.More >>
Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.More >>
Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.More >>