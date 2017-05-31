Atty. Gen. Beshear providing nearly $80K to help child sex abuse victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Wednesday grants totaling close to $80,000 that will be used to help victims of child sexual abuse.
The initiative will happen as part of a partnership with the Child Victims' Trust Fund, according to a news release. The funds will be used to pay for costs connected to more than 1,000 child sexual abuse forensic exams.
Beshear says the funds will be used in the upcoming fiscal year and dispersed across Kentucky's 15 Children Advocacy Centers.
During the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, more than 650 child sexual abuse forensic exams have been funded by the Attorney General's office.
The fund will also give support to child sexual abuse prevention programs.
People who wish to donate to the Child Victims' Trust Fund can do so in three ways: