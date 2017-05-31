CRAWFORD | Louisville announces times, (national) TV for first t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Louisville announces times, (national) TV for first three football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Once again, the University of Louisville football schedule is front-loaded, particularly in terms of national exposure. The program announced time and television arrangements for the first three games of the 2017 on Wednesday.

The Cards will open the season on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium against Purdue, in a game to be televised nationally by FOX Sports. Because of that network designation, WDRB plans a live pregame show, and will release more details later.

Next up will be a visit to North Carolina in a game to be played at noon and carried either on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Louisville's home opener will be against defending national champion Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff has been set for 3:30 p.m., to be televised either on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The Cardinals return Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and a number of weapons on offense. On Wednesday, the wagering website Bovada.LV set the Cards over-under for projected victories at nine. Game times and television for the rest of Louisville's games will be set by the league (or by the school in the case of non-ACC games) closer to game day. 

