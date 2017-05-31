Cancer survivor opens new boutique in Louisville to help other f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cancer survivor opens new boutique in Louisville to help other fighters

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A new store off of Brownsboro Road in Chamberlain Pointe is helping to turn cancer fighters into cancer survivors.

Awakenings Boutique owner Heidi Fuller was diagnosed with stage three uterine cancer about two years ago.

“I started thinking about [the boutique] when I was on my way to get my wig,” Fuller said. “I was going to lose my hair -- long blonde hair.”

In the most confusing time of her life, Fuller found clarity in what she wanted to do for the rest of it. She wants to help give her customers something she never had: a resource that has been down that road before and knows the tools that can make the journey easier to travel.

“It’s a place where you can come in and get probably 90 percent of what you need to help you through and prepare you for the chemo therapy or the surgery or the radiation," she said.

Fuller has been cancer-free for a year and just opened the new store for men, women and children battling or caring for someone with a diagnosis of any kind. The store sells things like fashionable caps and hospital gowns, special bathing suits for a mastectomy and chemo port shirts.

“I found it was really hard for my friends and my family to know what to say or what to get me while I was going through ‘my storm’ that I call it,” she said.

The store also has a private wig fitting room, and there are free consultations available to help people who are losing their hair feel beautiful and confident. To make an appointment, click here.

Fuller said letting cancer know it will never win "makes my heart happy."

