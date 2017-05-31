Cancer survivor opens new boutique in Louisville to help other fighters

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

A new store off of Brownsboro Road in Chamberlain Pointe is helping to turn cancer fighters into cancer survivors.

Awakenings Boutique owner Heidi Fuller was diagnosed with stage three uterine cancer about two years ago.

“I started thinking about [the boutique] when I was on my way to get my wig,” Fuller said. “I was going to lose my hair -- long blonde hair.”

In the most confusing time of her life, Fuller found clarity in what she wanted to do for the rest of it. She wants to help give her customers something she never had: a resource that has been down that road before and knows the tools that can make the journey easier to travel.

“It’s a place where you can come in and get probably 90 percent of what you need to help you through and prepare you for the chemo therapy or the surgery or the radiation," she said.

Fuller has been cancer-free for a year and just opened the new store for men, women and children battling or caring for someone with a diagnosis of any kind. The store sells things like fashionable caps and hospital gowns, special bathing suits for a mastectomy and chemo port shirts.

“I found it was really hard for my friends and my family to know what to say or what to get me while I was going through ‘my storm’ that I call it,” she said.

The store also has a private wig fitting room, and there are free consultations available to help people who are losing their hair feel beautiful and confident. To make an appointment, click here.

Fuller said letting cancer know it will never win "makes my heart happy."

