Coroner releases official cause of death for former child star E - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner releases official cause of death for former child star Erin Moran

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Coroner's Office has released a final autopsy report on Erin Moran.

The coroner confirms the former child star died naturally from stage four cancer.

According to a toxicology report, no illegal narcotics were involved in her death.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana in April.

Moran was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the 1970's sitcom "Happy Days" and the spin off "Joanie Loves Chachi."

