Star athlete on 3,000-mile walk across country stops in Corydon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A star athlete knocked off his feet by a medical mystery has bounced back to inspire the world. 

His 3,000-mile mission reminds us all to take life one step at a time. 

The road of life takes many twists and turns. It's filled with ups and downs -- and Sebastien Jacques knows that more than most.

"In short, I went from being Number One in Canada as a tennis player, to not being able to walk for more than 15 minutes a day," Jacques said.

He went from being a prodigy, to being nearly paralyzed -- and he lived that way for four years. 

"It all started when I was at Tech on the tennis court," he explained. "I started feeling dizzy, head pressure and very weak, physically." 

Doctors did every test they could think of on Sebastien. They say they knew something was wrong, but they didn't know what it was, and its extent. 

"So that was 2011," Jacques said. "I kind of call it the four years from hell -- doctors trying to figure out what was happening to my body." 

Finally an answer came: a benign tumor growing in the middle of Jacques' brain. 

"Which no one was willing to do the surgery on, since it was risky and I was young," Jacques said.

But he kept pressing and found a specialist in California who put him back on his feet. Now at 28, Jacques is retracing the journey, walking from Canada to Virginia Tech, and across the United States back to California. 

"And I'm finishing shaking hands with the nuerosurgeon who saved my life in Santa Monica," Jacques said.

Mile-by-mile, he's inspiring the masses.

"People who have had tough times, people who have had health issues, saying, 'Yeah now I'm taking it one day at a time like you're doing with your walk, and your health situation, and you're helping me get through those tough situations,'" he said.  

We found him in Corydon. Jacques walks as much as 30 miles a day through rain, snow and whatever comes his way. 

"I saw a bear in West Virginia," he said. "That was very scary...so I've had some pretty interesting things happen to me already."

The message -- much like his motto -- is just to keep going.

"It almost seems impossible when I think of the whole journey, but I know I can get through the day, that's for sure," he said.

He said he wants us all to remember to live life one step at a time. 

"It's long...but I'm doing the same thing that got me through those four years of health issues," he said. "And if I can help make one person smile through this adventure, it's totally worth it."

