LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Detectives first have to crack the street code that scares people silent. LMPD says, in some cases, that means murders go unsolved, families don't get closure and criminals go on to the next victim.

Last week, 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed while sitting at the kitchen table in his west Louisville home.

"I watched him take his last breath," said Micheshia Norment, Dequante's mother.

Charles Hill, 33, was shot and killed in broad daylight in the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex late last year.

University of Louisville student Savannah Walker was shot and killed during a crowded concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in March.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," said Dean Walker, Savannah's father.

Anton Brown, 22, was shot and killed at the Big Four Bridge on Memorial Day.

All of the victims were shot and killed in front of witnesses.

"The witnesses hold the key that we need to put that evidence together."," said Lt. Emily McKinley with LMPD.

McKinley said some of the cases can't be solved because of the street code of silence.

"By not talking, by not speaking up, we are making things worse," she said.

Langston Gaither, the Executive Director of The Family Life Center, uses social media to reach people who want to leave the life of crime but don't know how to make positive changes.

"When it comes to losing a life, that's the wrong time to not say anything," said Gaither, who runs several progressive youth programs and also mentors ex-felons.

"When they hear words like snitches get stitches, that's scary."

He said the "no snitching," or code of silence, has been in movies and rap songs for years but sends the wrong message .

"We can't win with the enemy's rules," Gaither said. "If you expect to win with your enemy's rules, you're not going to win."

McKinley is disappointed she can't give the family closure because police are confident someone knows who pulled the trigger.

"We have spoken to people who know who have done this," she said. "We have talked to those people who can provide those answers for us, and we need those people to step up to the plate and do this."

Related Stories:

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

POLICE: Louisville man took shotgun from the body of a dead man

20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.