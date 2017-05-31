With father battling cancer, Floyd Central senior has graduation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

With father battling cancer, Floyd Central senior has graduation ceremony at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate. 

The graduation was actually a surprise for both Hollie Bailey and her dad. 

Last week, doctors told the family Larry Bailey was too sick to attend Hollie's graduation. He's battling esophageal and liver cancer.

So her best friend and boyfriend came up with the idea to move her graduation to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. 

Floyd Central agreed, the hospital staff baked a cake, and Kroger donated flowers.

After Hollie got her diploma, her dad clutched her hand and can be heard whispering, "I'm so proud of you". 

There wasn't a dry eye in the cafeteria by the end. 

