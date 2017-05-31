Man wanted for gas station robbery in Carroll County believed to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man wanted for gas station robbery in Carroll County believed to be armed and dangerous

Billy Sangster Billy Sangster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana and Kentucky police are both on the hunt for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Billy Sangster, 47, is wanted for robbing a gas station in Carroll County on Wednesday morning.

Police say he walked in, showed a gun and stole cash. He then left in a car and was chased by Kentucky State Police troopers before he crossed over into Indiana.

That's where police say he ran away.

Sangster was last seen wearing blue jeans with no shirt.

If you see him, call KSP.

