LMPD increases patrol at Waterfront Wednesday after fatal gang-related shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after a shooting at the base of the Big Four Bridge, LMPD officers watched closely over the crowd at Waterfront Wednesday.

"I figured there'd be a lot more police out here, so I felt safe coming out," said Emily Cartwight, who came down to take in the weekly concert series.

Thousands of people filled Waterfront Park less than 48 hours after a gang-related shooting left one man dead and three others hurt.

"Bullets have no eyes," said Metro Councilman David James. "We have people down there with their children, families, grandparents ... of all the places something like that can happen, that was probably the worst."

James, who also heads the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, said the shooting adds to their frustrations with LMPD's leadership.

"I think it says we have a very significant gang problem and that we need to address it head-on," he said. "We are not currently doing that."

And although that kind of violence that didn't reach Waterfront Park until this week, Wednesday's concert-goers said they won't be kept at home.

"Waterfront Wednesdays are always fun. There's a lot of love and lots of great people in the city," Tom Fowler said. "We're not going to let those hoodlums change our city."

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

