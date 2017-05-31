LMPD increases patrol at Waterfront Wednesday after fatal gang-related shooting

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after a shooting at the base of the Big Four Bridge, LMPD officers watched closely over the crowd at Waterfront Wednesday.

"I figured there'd be a lot more police out here, so I felt safe coming out," said Emily Cartwight, who came down to take in the weekly concert series.

Thousands of people filled Waterfront Park less than 48 hours after a gang-related shooting left one man dead and three others hurt.

"Bullets have no eyes," said Metro Councilman David James. "We have people down there with their children, families, grandparents ... of all the places something like that can happen, that was probably the worst."

James, who also heads the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, said the shooting adds to their frustrations with LMPD's leadership.

"I think it says we have a very significant gang problem and that we need to address it head-on," he said. "We are not currently doing that."

And although that kind of violence that didn't reach Waterfront Park until this week, Wednesday's concert-goers said they won't be kept at home.

"Waterfront Wednesdays are always fun. There's a lot of love and lots of great people in the city," Tom Fowler said. "We're not going to let those hoodlums change our city."

