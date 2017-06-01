Todd Stockwell takes over as interim principal of Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime educator with Jefferson County Public Schools has been named the interim principal at Doss High School.

Todd Stockwell takes over at Doss today from Marty Pollio, who will take over as JCPS acting superintendent on July 2. Pollio will spend the month of June working with outgoing Superintendent Donna Hargens to ensure a smooth transition. Her last day on the job is July 1.

"I love Doss and have been very happy to be a part of this school for the past two years," Stockwell told WDRB News on Thursday morning. "The most important thing I want to do is continue what we are doing here. The best things about Doss are the students, teachers and staff who work here. We have an amazing team and we will continue with the course we have been on."

Over the past two years, the school has posted some academic gains.

During the 2015-16 year, Doss had the highest proficiency rates in reading and math that the school had seen since 2011.

Stockwell, a Louisville native who graduated from Ballard High in 1996, began his career with JCPS in 2001 as a language arts teacher at Westport Middle School. He went on to be a counselor at Fern Creek High School and then an assistant principal at Jeffersontown High, where he spent six years before moving over to Doss in 2015.

Stockwell says he knows the job may be temporary, as Pollio has been given a leave of absence from Doss until the Jefferson County Board of Education is able to name a permanent new leader, although Pollio has stated he is interested in the full time job.

"I am willing to do whatever is needed to help Doss," he said, adding that he has worked with Pollio for the past eight years.

"I consider myself lucky to have worked and learned from Dr. Pollio," Stockwell said. "Being able to do that has prepared me for this."

Stockwell says he's going to "hit the ground running."

"I'll start looking at staffing, making sure our positions are filled and also work on planning professional development to help prepare for the 2017-18 year," he said. "We will also work with incoming freshmen to get them ready for the year,"

The first day of the 2017-18 year for JCPS is Aug. 16.

