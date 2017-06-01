Juvenile arrested after shooting at Scottsburg park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Juvenile arrested after shooting at Scottsburg park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

According to a news release from the police department, it happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Park, in Scottsburg, Indiana. Police say they were called to the park after someone reported that shots were fired and a man was lying on the ground injured.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a juvenile suspect has been identified and charged with the shooting. The motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Steve Herald of the Scottsburg Police Department at (812) 752-4462. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call (812) 752-2333.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

