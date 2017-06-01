Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a teen was shot at southern Indiana park.

According to a news release from the police department, it happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Park, in Scottsburg, Indiana. Police say they were called to the park after someone reported that shots were fired and a man was lying on the ground injured.

When officers arrived, they say they found Jonathon Borton -- a teenager -- who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

"A fragment of it is lodged behind his kneecap," said Tracey Walker, Jonathon's mother.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Walker provided WDRB with pictures taken from Jonathon's bedside as he awaited surgery at U of L Hospital.

A video of the shooting appeared on Facebook. Police say a 17-year-old suspect has been identified and charged with the shooting. Police are withholding his name because he is a minor. 

"Officers were able to locate his mother in Austin and she reached out to him and convinced him to come turn himself in," said Scottsburg Police Chief Scott Zellers.

The motive is unclear at this time, but witnesses say the fight may have started over a stolen gun.

"[NAME REDACTED] stole that Jonathan kid's gun," one witness told WDRB. "So he walked over to him and said, 'You got my gun!' 'cause everybody up here was telling him, 'He has your gun. He has your gun'...and then that kid was like, pulled it out and put it in his face and said, 'You better quit [EXPLETIVE] with me,' and he shot him." 

The park was filled with people, including kids on a playground and the basketball court. Fortunately no one else was hurt. 

Zellers says this type of violence is not common for the area.

"It's new to us," said Zellers. "Since I've been here, I don't remember a case such as this."

"The kids need to stop this -- I mean, my son included," Walker said. "This is ridiculous. In the old days, someone made us mad, there was a good fist fight."

"It's not worth dying for," she added. 

It's the second shooting at a public park to the Louisville and southern Indiana area has seen this week. On Monday night, one man and three others were hurt in the chaos at Waterfront Park in Louisville. 

"Unfortunately, we get some big city problems in small towns sometimes," Zellers.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Steve Herald of the Scottsburg Police Department at (812) 752-4462. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call (812) 752-2333.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

