Take the path less traveled at the Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center is June 2 & 3.
It's the biggest melting pot for Jeeps, Trucks, UTVs, Buggies & Performance.
Watch the race action throughout the day when the Lil Monster Truck, Rock Bouncer, UTV and Ultra4 take to the constructed course.
See the latest in leading off-road manufacturers in the Kentucky Exposition Center.
1 Day Pass $20; 2 Day Pass $35
Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Click here for a complete line up of events.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.