Take the path less traveled at the Unlimited Off-Road Show & Exp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Take the path less traveled at the Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center is June 2 & 3.

It's the biggest melting pot for Jeeps, Trucks, UTVs, Buggies & Performance.

Watch the race action throughout the day when the Lil Monster Truck, Rock Bouncer, UTV and Ultra4 take to the constructed course.

See the latest in leading off-road manufacturers in the Kentucky Exposition Center.

1 Day Pass $20; 2 Day Pass $35
Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for a complete line up of events.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.