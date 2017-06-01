Take the path less traveled at the Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unlimited Off-Road Show & Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center is June 2 & 3.

It's the biggest melting pot for Jeeps, Trucks, UTVs, Buggies & Performance.

Watch the race action throughout the day when the Lil Monster Truck, Rock Bouncer, UTV and Ultra4 take to the constructed course.

See the latest in leading off-road manufacturers in the Kentucky Exposition Center.

1 Day Pass $20; 2 Day Pass $35

Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

