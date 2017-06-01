POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested a man who traveled all the way from Germany to Bullitt County -- just so he could meet an underage teen for sex.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Michael Natterer is a resident of Europe who used an app called "Telegram" -- as well as Facebook -- to contact a 15-year-old boy.

Police say they engaged in an Internet-based sexual relationship over the following four-and-a-half-months.

Natterer eventually arranged to travel from Germany to a Super 8 in Shepherdsville, located at 275 Keystone Crossroads, near the interchange between Hwy. 44 and I-65. While there, police say Natterer and the boy engaged in sexual activity.

Police say Natterer conspired to keep the juvenile from telling his family members where he was.

Natterer was arrested early Thursday morning at the hotel and charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, custodial interference and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

