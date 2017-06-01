POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet unde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

Posted: Updated:
Michael Natterer (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Michael Natterer (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested a man who traveled all the way from Germany to Bullitt County -- just so he could meet an underage teen for sex.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Michael Natterer is a resident of Europe who used an app called "Telegram" -- as well as Facebook -- to contact a 15-year-old boy. 

Police say they engaged in an Internet-based sexual relationship over the following four-and-a-half-months.

Natterer eventually arranged to travel from Germany to a Super 8 in Shepherdsville, located at 275 Keystone Crossroads, near the interchange between Hwy. 44 and I-65. While there, police say Natterer and the boy engaged in sexual activity.

Police say Natterer conspired to keep the juvenile from telling his family members where he was.

Natterer was arrested early Thursday morning at the hotel and charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, custodial interference and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.