11-year-old Indianapolis boy using gardening skills to help others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old boy from Indianapolis is doing his part to make sure hungry people have something to eat. 

Austin Hurt started a community garden when he was just 7 years old on land that was donated to him. Austin says people can stop by whenever they want, and pick up fresh fruit or vegetables.

He set up a YouTube channel where he teaches others about gardening, and his message is going viral.

"You know how people build things and stuff? I do those types of videos," Austin said. "I do gardening videos and life hack videos with gardening ... 
because it's the right thing to help feed the community and it feeds people so nobody goes hungry."

Austin says he's not done yet -- he now wants to build a greenhouse.

