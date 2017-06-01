Comedian Dave Chappelle to hold single, pop-up show at Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Comedian Dave Chappelle to hold single, pop-up show at Louisville Palace


Dave Chappelle (Photo courtesy: The Louisville Palace) Dave Chappelle (Photo courtesy: The Louisville Palace)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

According to a news release from the Louisville Palace, Chappelle will be holding a single, pop-up show on June 8. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

When Chappelle held four consecutive shows at the Louisville Palace in 2014, the tickets sold out, according to the release.

Tickets range from $69.50 to $89.50. All ages are welcome. 

For information on how to purchases tickets, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

