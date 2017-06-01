Indiana mom pleads guilty to suffocating 2 young children

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to the smothering deaths of her two children after abducting them from their custodial grandparents' home.

Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor's guilty plea to two counts of murder was entered Thursday and accepted by an Elkhart County judge.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, woman now faces 130 years in prison when she is sentenced June 29.

Pasztor was arrested in the September killings of her 7-year-old daughter, Lilliana Hernandez, and 6-year-old son, Rene Pasztor.

They were found dead in a stolen vehicle parked behind the Elkhart Police Department, hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert following their abduction.

Pasztor underwent three psychological evaluations to determine whether she was able to assist with her defense. The judge ruled Thursday that Pasztor was competent to stand trial.

