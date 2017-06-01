LMPD lets public in on life 'outside the uniform'

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen at Waterfront Park

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen near Waterfront Park

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

Officer Allan Manganello is a 16-year veteran of LMPD. From SWAT to working as a school resource officer, he's seen his fair share.

"I've chased the baddest guys in Louisville. Chased them, caught them, went to court, put them in prison," Officer Manganello said.

When he's not on the clock, he wears a different uniform.

"We're at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Louisville," Officer Manganello said. "I found the Gracie family out of Brazil. They were stationed in California. I looked them up, went out there and started training with them back in the early 90s and I've been with them ever since."

Officer Manganello, who is also an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, is the latest to be featured on LMPD's Facebook videos, which began in February.

"Nobody calls 911 and says, 'hey, we're having a great time. Can you send somebody over to talk to us?' So, people don't get to see us unless we're in our official capacity: taking you to jail, writing you a ticket, responding when you need help," Officer Lamont Washington said.

A spin-off of a national campaign, Humanizing the Badge, the videos follow officers outside the uniform.

"I started cheerleading back in 2001," Officer Bill Mayo said.

Officer Mayo has won gold in the Olympics.

"Art for me is a mental escape," Officer Malliccaaii Green said.

Officer Green is a painter in his down time.

"We've got people that are beekeepers. We've got people that have cattle farms. So, I just thought that'd be a cool thing to show," Officer Washington said.

"I think it's a fantastic idea. We have a perception as police officers that we're a certain type of stereotype and there's a lot of us out there that have other interests obviously but other passions as well," Officer Manganello said.

Officer Manganello said his passions go hand in hand.

"My biggest drive is to try to help people who were victims and prevent people from becoming victims."

Officer said the videos help the community that they protect get to know them better.

"We don't just wake up in the morning and look to see who we can lock up that day. That's not the perception that we want out there because that's not reality."

"I wanted to show that these are our work uniforms. Just like the work uniform that you wear when you go to work and we're not this all the time. So, there are so many of us that've got cool things," Officer Washington said. "When our work day is over, we're regular people."

If you know a police officer who has a cool talent or hobby, LMPD encourages you to get in touch to nominate them. Visit LMPD's Facebook or Twitter page using #LMPD and #OutsideTheUniform or email Officer Lamont Washington.

For more information about Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Louisville, click here.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.