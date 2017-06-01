Parents and teachers rally to support dismissed JCPS elementary school principal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents, teachers and students at a Louisville elementary school are rallying in support of their recently fired principal, arguing that the allegations against him aren't true.

A large crowd was gathered on the playground of Norton Elementary Thursday morning. Chanting, "Norton needs Stites!" the parents and teachers said they were furious with the district's decision to fire longtime principal, Ken Stites.

Stites has been the principal at Norton Elementary School for 12 years. Parents and teachers are livid after learning of the allegations that got him fired. A termination letter claims Stites gave false or misleading information on his daughter's student assignment applications.

District officials call into question where Stites children were living, since he owns a home in Indiana. Stites says the district sent a private investigator to an apartment he is renting.

The former principal says his daughters were lawfully living with a relative in Jefferson County, allowing them to attend school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district.

"My daughters were living with a relative who had power of attorney, their education and guardianship," Sties said, adding that his understanding was that this was "perfectly fine."

"The allegations made against him are just basically false," said attorney Will Walsh. "My client has never misrepresented anything to the district."

Parents and teachers at today's rally call the allegations "relatively minor," saying they support the former principal and that he's done great things for Norton Elementary over the years.

Stites' supporters say they plan to go before Tuesday's School Board meeting to drive home their point.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.



