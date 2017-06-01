Shelter for human trafficking victims opens in Louisville's Cali - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shelter for human trafficking victims opens in Louisville's California neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning for a center dedicated to providing a safe haven for human trafficking victims.

The Kristy Love Foundation Survivor House is on Date Street in the California neighborhood. It's a survivor-led program that provides comprehensive services for women suffering from addiction, prostitution and human trafficking.

Women can stay at the house for six-to-18 months and get therapy and job training.

"They need to know that there's a safe place they can go to without a referral," said Angela Renfro, executive director at the center. "They know that they can come up to this porch step and knock on the door and we will open our arms to them. Once you touch the doorknob at Kristy Love Foundation, you are no longer a victim, you're a survivor."

A clothing closet will also be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for human trafficking victims at the survivor house.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.