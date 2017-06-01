Clarksville police asking for public's help to locate pair that stole surveillance equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman wanted for theft.

Police believe the man and woman shown in the pictures surveillance equipment from the Ashland Park bathroom building on Riverside Drive. The theft happened May 11, but police are just now releasing the photos and asking for help.

Anyone with information should call Clarksville police at 812-288-7151.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.