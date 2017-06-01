Centre College coach, athlete recovering after falling off cliff - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Centre College coach, athlete recovering after falling off cliff in Ireland

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky college athlete and his coach are recovering after falling off a 700-foot cliff in Ireland.

The Centre College football team was in Ireland over the weekend for a exhibition game. Some members of the team stayed to explore the country after the game.

A member of the coaching staff and a student fell off the Cliffs of Moher near Galway on Wednesday. Irish media reports they were trying to make their way down a treacherous goat track when they fell.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter airlifted them to safety.

The Centre College president says both men are now on the mend.

