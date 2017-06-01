LEWIS | LouCity disappointed but ready to rebound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A loss to rival Cincinnati on Wednesday night cost Louisville City FC an opportunity to host an MLS team later this month.

“That’s a hard one to swallow,” said LouCity Head Coach James O’Connor.

The 1-0 loss on the road was in US Open Cup play, an in-season tournament that is separate from USL competition. If LouCity had won, the Columbus Crew would have visited Louisville for a Cup match.

“My disappointment (is) for the players and also for the owners…that was an opportunity for us to get a big game at home and create some revenue for the club,” O’Connor said.

No time to worry about what could have been, now it’s time to focus on what’s ahead. Louisville City (4-3-1) travels to Charleston (7-2-2) Saturday to take on the USL Eastern Conference’s top team.

LouCity needs goals and needs them soon.

Other than a 9-0 victory against an amateur squad in US Open play, LouCity has scored six goals in seven games.

Midfielder Niall McCabe is looking for more aggressive offensive play.

“We really just take chances that’s given to (us). Sometimes you don’t get to many chances in a game. When they do come along, you need to have a high success rate,” said McCabe.

LouCity takes on Charleston Saturday night at 7pm. The team returns to Slugger Field Wednesday to host Charlotte.

