3 found dead in Indianapolis home after 1 misses work - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 found dead in Indianapolis home after 1 misses work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say three people have been found dead in a home on the city's far east side.

Police say that when one of the people living at the home didn't show up for work Thursday, a relative went to the home about 10 a.m., found the front door open and a man lying on the floor. Two other adults also were found dead at the home.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry and they don't believe all three victims lived at the house.

Police aren't saying yet how the three died.

The names, ages and genders of the victims haven't been released.

