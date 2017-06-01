Warning for drivers towing campers after 4 crashes in 1 week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warning for drivers towing campers after 4 crashes in 1 week

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

There were four accidents involving campers in central Kentucky in the last week. One of those accidents turned deadly.

Two of the accidents involved campers coming loose from the vehicles that were towing them. Technicians say one of the most important steps is to make sure the camper's pin is inserted correctly.

"I've seen it a lot of times people don't have a pin in it because this locks right here -- they think it can't come off," said Jack Crowe, a technician with Bluegrass RV. "But it can come off."

Technicians also recommenced having your bearings greased and brakes checked before hitting the road.

