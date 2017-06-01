Rival schools Assumption, Sacred Heart present Norton Cancer Ins - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rival schools Assumption, Sacred Heart present Norton Cancer Institute with $27K check

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traditional rivals joined forces Thursday for a good cause. 

Girls from Assumption High School and Sacred Heart Academy presented a check to the Norton Cancer Institute on June 1. The schools raised $27,000 from their 10th annual Pink and White flag football Game held in April.

Boys from Trinity and St. X also helped -- performing the half-time show as a dance team.

"This all started  with one senior's dream for a powder puff football game against Sacred Heart for breast cancer. It was one dream, and we have been able to keep her dream alive for ten years to teach all students that they can make a difference. They're not too young to make a difference.

Over the past ten years the Pink and White Game has raised more than $200,000 for the Norton Cancer Institute.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.